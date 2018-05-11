Drop What You're Doing, JT Is Hiring A Social Media Coordinator For His Tour

LinkedIn has partnered with Live Nation to give one lucky person the opportunity to help manage social media for Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" tour.

The best part? JT himself will work with the two companies to make the hire.

The DREAM JOB is only a one day gig but the winner also gets to travel to Dallas, TX for Justin's May 27th show.

Better touch up those resumes quick, the contest ends May 13, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. PT.