Drop What You're Doing, JT Is Hiring A Social Media Coordinator For His Tour
May 11, 2018
LinkedIn has partnered with Live Nation to give one lucky person the opportunity to help manage social media for Justin Timberlake's "Man of the Woods" tour.
The best part? JT himself will work with the two companies to make the hire.
The DREAM JOB is only a one day gig but the winner also gets to travel to Dallas, TX for Justin's May 27th show.
Better touch up those resumes quick, the contest ends May 13, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. PT.
Day dreaming about trying something new? Live out a day as a social media coordinator for @LiveNation at a @JTimberlake tour stop. Enter now: https://t.co/gBFvtXfXyK.— LinkedIn (@LinkedIn) May 10, 2018
Void where prohibited. Open to residents of the U.S., 18 or older. Ends May 13, 2018 at 11:59 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/UvriGCiOVX