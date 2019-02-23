Drink Up! Oscars Cocktails Inspired by Hollywood’s Biggest Stars

Keep your Oscars party on-theme this year with a triple shot of drink recipes inspired by past winners.

Related: Make Your Pick Now for Best Picture

Margarita Del Toro

This drink is inspired by Shape of Water director Guillermo del Toro, who has released some extremely rare Tequilas with Patron. So, the idea here is to do a bubbly margarita with a few different Patron marks to honor the Mexican director.

1.25 oz Roca Patron Reposado

.5 oz of Cointreau

.5 oz of Lemon

Top with Prosecco

Shake and serve up in a cup with a lemon twist for garnish

The Godfather

We thought it would be cool to do a classic cocktail named after a classic Oscar winner. The Godfather won Best Picture in 1973 and this cocktail is a sort of forgotten classic that used to be hugely popular in New York Steak houses and jazz clubs.

2 oz of blended scotch

.5 oz of Amaretto

Stir and serve over a large rock and garnish with an orange twist

Lucky Leo

It was an on-going joke for a while that Leonardo DiCaprio kept getting snubbed by the academy. Finally, Leo won Best Actor for his role in the movie “The Revenant.” Revenant means 'a person who has returned from the dead' so in honor of Leo's comeback victory let's make a cocktail that is a take on the classic cocktail the Corpse Reviver No.2.

1.5 oz Botanist Gin

.5 oz Cointreau

1 oz Dry Sherry

.5 oz Dry Vermouth

Stir and serve in a Nick and Nora. Garnish with a lemon twist.