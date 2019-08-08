The Dramatic Reading of Old Town Road is The Best Version You'll Hear
Lil Nas X's "Old Town Road" set a world record for 17 weeks as the No. 1 song of Billboard's Hot 100
August 8, 2019
Categories:
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 Aug
Beale Street Concert Series with Breakdown Shakedown The Streets of St. Charles