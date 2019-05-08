Jon Hamm got to celebrate the win inside the Blues locker room

ST. LOUIS (Y98) — He may have gained fame in Hollywood, but St. Louis native Jon Hamm returned to his roots to sweat it out with Blues fans last night at Enterprise Center.

"This is what makes hockey amazing," Hamm said to reporters after the game.

Hamm described the moment the Blues won it as "so many high fives."

Jon Hamm: “When you are remotely recognizable, everyone wants to high five you, so it’s very difficult to determine how many high fives you have to deal out.” #jonhamm #nhl #stanleycupplayoffs #STLBlues #Madmen pic.twitter.com/7Skg4qKL7Z — Ben Boyd (@BenBoydKMOX) May 8, 2019

"This is why I've loved hockey since I was a little kid, and why I've loved St. Louis Blues hockey since I was a little kid. It's phenomenally exciting!"

Here is Patrick Maroon, Blues hero, hugging Blues super fan, Jon Hamm: pic.twitter.com/ODPuuv7NBX — Benjamin Hochman (@hochman) May 8, 2019

Like the rest of us that watched the game or listened on Y98 and KMOX, he was nervous, too.

"We dominated (the Stars) for three periods and we still could have lost. And that sucks...except it didn't," Hamm said with a grin.

-#stlblues superfan Jon Hamm, the actor of Mad Men fame, in Blues dressing room after hugging 2 OT hero Patrick Maroon, whose goal gave St Louis 2-1 series-clinching win. pic.twitter.com/XS9vhyQwOY — Mike Zeisberger (@Zeisberger) May 8, 2019

Hamm was asked if he'd "dare to dream" about a Stanley Cup championship. He says "of course."

Jon Hamm is no frontrunner. He bleeds St Louis Blues hockey! @StLouisBlues https://t.co/9fMbnADopo — Linda Cohn (@lindacohn) May 8, 2019

