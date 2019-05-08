Jon Hamm got to celebrate the win inside the Blues locker room

Hamm was asked if he'd "dare to dream" about a Stanley Cup championship.  He says "of course."

May 8, 2019
Categories: 
Features

ST. LOUIS (Y98) — He may have gained fame in Hollywood, but St. Louis native Jon Hamm returned to his roots to sweat it out with Blues fans last night at Enterprise Center.

"This is what makes hockey amazing," Hamm said to reporters after the game.

RELATED: Here's The Backstory On Why "Gloria" Is Such A Big Deal For The St. Louis Blues

Hamm described the moment the Blues won it as "so many high fives."

"This is why I've loved hockey since I was a little kid, and why I've loved St. Louis Blues hockey since I was a little kid. It's phenomenally exciting!"

Like the rest of us that watched the game or listened on Y98 and KMOX, he was nervous, too.

"We dominated (the Stars) for three periods and we still could have lost. And that sucks...except it didn't," Hamm said with a grin.

Hamm was asked if he'd "dare to dream" about a Stanley Cup championship.  He says "of course."

© 2019 Y98 (Entercom). All rights reserved

Tags: 
Jon Hamm
St. Louis Blues
Gloria
celebrate
Game 7
winning goal