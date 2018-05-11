David Beckham is Heartbroken That His Kids Quit Soccer

It appears that David Beckham's children do not share his love of soccer.

The retired pro soccer player told The Graham Norton Show on Friday that his daughter, Harper, is the only one of his children who still plays the sport.

Beckham followed by saying, “The boys don’t play and it’s heartbreaking. They have a talent, but it’s down to Harper now.”

“I get very enthusiastic when watching her,” he tells the show. “The other day a boy took her down and I had to think how to react with all the other parents watching me. Do I act like a UNICEF Ambassador or do I act like Harper’s daddy? In the end, I let it go!”

Harper definitely has the ultimate soccer dad!