LOOK: DQ launches mini Blizzard flights for month of May

Sample three flavors at the same time!

May 1, 2019
MINNEAPOLIS (KYKY) — For a limited time only during the month of May, you can get a flight of Dairy Queen Blizzards to taste test three flavors at the same time. 

Mini Blizzard Flight from Dairy Queen
Dairy Queen

Along with flights, DQ is bringing back and introducing flavors for its summer menu including: Caramel Cannonball Blizzard Treat, OREO® Cookie Jar Blizzard Treat, Brownie Dough Blizzard Treat, S’mores Blizzard Treat, Cotton Candy Blizzard Treat, and Summer Berry Cheesecake Blizzard Treat. 

As if that's not enough to satisfy even the sweetest teeth, DQ is launching a dessert called Cupfections. With two options available, Summer Berry Cake Cupfection and Brownie and OREO® Cupfection, one should expect something of a sundae topped with decadent baked goods.

Cake Shakes and Dreamsicle Dipped Cones also earned a spot on DQ's extensive summer dessert menu this year.

DQ announced the specials in a press release Wednesday. 

