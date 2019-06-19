DQ celebrates summer with FREE cones on Friday

ST. LOUIS (KYKY) — Nothing says summer like free ice cream.

Dairy Queen is celebrating the first day of summer by offering guests a free small regular or dipped cone with any purchase.

The offer includes DQ's seasonal Dreamsicle cone and can only be redeemed via mobile app on Friday, June 21.

Click here to download the app.

To find a DQ near you, click here.

