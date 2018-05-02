This Current Beauty Trend Could Be Deadly

Eyebrow "microblading" has been all over the internet lately, but one Detroit woman is voicing an important warning for those considering the procedure after she contracted a potentially deadly infection.

'Microblading' involves the use of a tiny blade containing pigment to make small cuts on the skin near your eyebrow. The pigment then sinks in the cuts and gives the appearance of perfectly shaped full brows.

According to the Detroit woman, when she walked out of the salon after the procedure, "it looked great," she said. "I was happy."

But later, redness, pain, and swelling started to increase. "Each day got a little more red, but I wasn't really too concerned," Jennifer said. "So, like, a few days after I noticed, they were starting to get, like, little lumps in it."

After a trip to the urgent care and finally the emergency room, she ended up spending several days in the hospital being closely monitored by doctors.

What makes this infection so scary?

According to Dr. Grekin, "This is potentially life-threatening if not treated because what's right behind here--sinuses," Dr. Grekin said. "What do the sinuses communicate? Boom: they go right to the brain."

Luckily, Jennifer's prognosis is good and doctors do not foresee any long-term issues.

Watch the video and read the full story here.