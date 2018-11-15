Your Number Of "Romantic Partners"

There's a new study out of Ohio State University that looked at more than 7,000 mothers and their children, and they found an unexpected connection...

The number of, quote, "romantic partners" you've had is probably right around the same number your mom had. And that's true even if you never witnessed her in most of those relationships.

So that means if you've dated and gotten-it-on with a ton of people . . . guess who else has too?

The researchers say it's probably because our mothers pass on relationship skills to us, which influences how we interact with everyone . . . including people in our dating life.

The researchers didn't find any connection between a father's number of romantic partners and his kids' number.

Click Here to see more.