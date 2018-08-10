Your Most Enjoyable Decade

What's the MOST enjoyable decade in a person's life?

August 10, 2018
(Dreamstime)

A new survey asked people:  What's the most enjoyable decade in a person's life?  Here's the full breakdown...

1.  Ages zero to 10 . . . 7% said those are the best years of your life.

2.  Ages 11 to 20 . . . 9%.

3.  Ages 21 to 30 . . . 30%, which makes it the most popular answer.

4.  Ages 31 to 40 . . . 16%.

5.  Ages 41 to 50 . . . 8%.

6.  Ages 51 to 60 . . . 5%.

7.  Ages 61 to 70 . . . 4%.

8.  Ages 71 to 80 . . . 1%.

9.  Ages 81 to 90 . . . 0%.

10.  Ages 91 to 100 . . . 0%

