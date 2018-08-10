Your Most Enjoyable Decade
What's the MOST enjoyable decade in a person's life?
August 10, 2018
A new survey asked people: What's the most enjoyable decade in a person's life? Here's the full breakdown...
1. Ages zero to 10 . . . 7% said those are the best years of your life.
2. Ages 11 to 20 . . . 9%.
3. Ages 21 to 30 . . . 30%, which makes it the most popular answer.
4. Ages 31 to 40 . . . 16%.
5. Ages 41 to 50 . . . 8%.
6. Ages 51 to 60 . . . 5%.
7. Ages 61 to 70 . . . 4%.
8. Ages 71 to 80 . . . 1%.
9. Ages 81 to 90 . . . 0%.
10. Ages 91 to 100 . . . 0%
