When you pose for a photo, which side is your "good side"? Or do you think you look better straight on?

A recent poll asked more than 1,500 people. And we're slightly more likely to say the LEFT side of our face is our good side.

16% of people said their left side is their good side . . . 13% said their right side . . . and 14% said they look better straight on.

41% of people in the survey said they don't think they have a good or bad side. And 16% said they weren't sure.

Women were a little more likely than men to say the right side of their face is their better side. And men were more likely to say they look best straight on.

Click Here to see more.