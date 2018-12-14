The Worst Passwords Of 2018

Every year, a company called SplashData goes through all the lists of hacked passwords that get leaked on the Internet, to figure out the most common, easy, and hackable ones that people are still using.

And in 2018, for the fifth straight year, the two most common passwords are . . . "123456" and "password."

Some of the other worst passwords of the year are: 111111 . . . qwerty . . . iloveyou . . . admin . . . football . . . monkey . . . and password1.

