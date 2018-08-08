World Cat Day

Are you celebrating World Cat Day today?

August 8, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Today is World Cat Day, and according to a new survey, only 14% of people say they're a CAT PERSON.  46% say they're a dog person, and 35% say they're both.  The other 5% say they HATE ANIMALS.

Here are a few more results from the survey...

1.  One in four people with a cat say it's their best friend.

2.  About two out of five cat owners have more than one.

3.  And finally, 64% of people with a cat say they'd rather spend a quiet night with it than with their significant other. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
World
Cat
day
Courtney & Company