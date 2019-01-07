The Words That Need To Be Banished In 2019
A college in Michigan just put out its annual list of the words and phrases we need to BANISH.
The linguistics department at Lake Superior State University in Michigan just put out its 44th annual list of the obnoxious, overused, and just plain terrible words and phrases we need to BANISH. And here are some of the best ones for 2019...
1. Wheelhouse.
2. Wrap my head around.
3. Collusion.
4. -OTUS acronyms, like POTUS, FLOTUS, SCOTUS, and more.
5. Ghosting.
6. Grapple, when it comes to ideas.
7. Optics.
8. Thought leader.
9. Yeet, which is a slang term for throwing something.
10. Most important election of our time.
