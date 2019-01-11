Why You Should Start Your New Year's Resolution On March 4th

Since the end of the year is always crazy with the holidays, we should really take the first two months of the New Year to plan out exactly how we're going to accomplish our goals. And for 2019, the first Monday after those eight weeks are up is March 4th.

So what should we focus on between now and March 4th?

1. Coming up with a plan for what needs to be changed and how you'll accomplish it. You might even start incorporating a few of those changes before March 4th, so you're in a routine by then.

2. Paying attention to your existing habits. And becoming more mindful about things you do that may get in the way of your success.

3. Looking at other obstacles that may be dragging you back toward your old behaviors.

4. Finding people who can help motivate you. Like friends who have similar goals, online groups to help keep you accountable, or even a trainer at the gym.

