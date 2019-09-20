Who Should And Will Win At The Emmys

The Emmys are this Sunday, and if you're into predictions, the "Hollywood Reporter" has put together a list of who WILL win every category, along with who SHOULD win...

1. Best Drama: Who will win: "Game of Thrones", HBO. Who should win: "Succession", HBO.

2. Best Comedy: Who will win: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Amazon. Who should win: "Fleabag", Amazon.

3. Best Limited Series: Who will AND should win: "When They See Us", Netflix.

4. Best TV Movie: Who will win: "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch", Netflix. Who should win: "Deadwood: The Movie", HBO.

5. Best Variety Talk Series: Who will AND should win: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", HBO.

6. Best Actor in a Drama Series: Who will win: Jason Bateman for "Ozark", Netflix. Who should win: Bob Odenkirk for "Better Call Saul", AMC.

7. Best Actress in a Drama Series: Who will win: Sandra Oh for "Killing Eve", BBC America. Who should win: Jodie Comer for "Killing Eve", BBC America.

8. Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Who will win: Peter Dinklage for "Game of Thrones", HBO. Who should win: Giancarlo Esposito for "Better Call Saul", AMC.

9. Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Who will AND should win: Julia Garner for "Ozark", Netflix.

10. Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Who will AND should win: Bill Hader for "Barry", HBO.

11. Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Who will win: Julia Louis-Dreyfus for "Veep", HBO. Who should win: Natasha Lyonne for "Russian Doll", Netflix.

12. Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Who will win: Henry Winkler for "Barry", HBO. Who should win: Alan Arkin for "The Kominsky Method", Netflix.

13. Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Who will win: Alex Borstein for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Amazon. Who should win: Anna Chlumsky for "Veep", HBO.

14. Best Reality Competition: Who will win: "RuPaul's Drag Race", VH1. Who should win: "Top Chef", Bravo.

