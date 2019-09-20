Who Should And Will Win At The Emmys
Here's who SHOULD And Who WILL win an Emmy Sunday night...
The Emmys are this Sunday, and if you're into predictions, the "Hollywood Reporter" has put together a list of who WILL win every category, along with who SHOULD win...
1. Best Drama: Who will win: "Game of Thrones", HBO. Who should win: "Succession", HBO.
2. Best Comedy: Who will win: "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Amazon. Who should win: "Fleabag", Amazon.
3. Best Limited Series: Who will AND should win: "When They See Us", Netflix.
4. Best TV Movie: Who will win: "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch", Netflix. Who should win: "Deadwood: The Movie", HBO.
5. Best Variety Talk Series: Who will AND should win: "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", HBO.
6. Best Actor in a Drama Series: Who will win: Jason Bateman for "Ozark", Netflix. Who should win: Bob Odenkirk for "Better Call Saul", AMC.
7. Best Actress in a Drama Series: Who will win: Sandra Oh for "Killing Eve", BBC America. Who should win: Jodie Comer for "Killing Eve", BBC America.
8. Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series: Who will win: Peter Dinklage for "Game of Thrones", HBO. Who should win: Giancarlo Esposito for "Better Call Saul", AMC.
9. Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series: Who will AND should win: Julia Garner for "Ozark", Netflix.
10. Best Actor in a Comedy Series: Who will AND should win: Bill Hader for "Barry", HBO.
11. Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Who will win: Julia Louis-Dreyfus for "Veep", HBO. Who should win: Natasha Lyonne for "Russian Doll", Netflix.
12. Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series: Who will win: Henry Winkler for "Barry", HBO. Who should win: Alan Arkin for "The Kominsky Method", Netflix.
13. Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series: Who will win: Alex Borstein for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Amazon. Who should win: Anna Chlumsky for "Veep", HBO.
14. Best Reality Competition: Who will win: "RuPaul's Drag Race", VH1. Who should win: "Top Chef", Bravo.
