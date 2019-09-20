Who Should And Will Win At The Emmys

Here's who SHOULD And Who WILL win an Emmy Sunday night...

September 20, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

The Emmys are this Sunday, and if you're into predictions, the "Hollywood Reporter" has put together a list of who WILL win every category, along with who SHOULD win...

1.  Best Drama:  Who will win:  "Game of Thrones", HBO.  Who should win:  "Succession", HBO.

2.  Best Comedy:  Who will win:  "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Amazon.  Who should win:  "Fleabag", Amazon.

3.  Best Limited Series:  Who will AND should win:  "When They See Us", Netflix.

4.  Best TV Movie:  Who will win:  "Black Mirror: Bandersnatch", Netflix.  Who should win:  "Deadwood: The Movie", HBO.

5.  Best Variety Talk Series:  Who will AND should win:  "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver", HBO.

6.  Best Actor in a Drama Series:  Who will win:  Jason Bateman for "Ozark", Netflix.  Who should win:  Bob Odenkirk for "Better Call Saul", AMC.

7.  Best Actress in a Drama Series:  Who will win:  Sandra Oh for "Killing Eve", BBC America.  Who should win:  Jodie Comer for "Killing Eve", BBC America.

8.  Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series:  Who will win:  Peter Dinklage for "Game of Thrones", HBO.  Who should win:  Giancarlo Esposito for "Better Call Saul", AMC.

9.  Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series:  Who will AND should win:  Julia Garner for "Ozark", Netflix.

10.  Best Actor in a Comedy Series:  Who will AND should win:  Bill Hader for "Barry", HBO.

11.  Best Actress in a Comedy Series:  Who will win:  Julia Louis-Dreyfus for "Veep", HBO.  Who should win:  Natasha Lyonne for "Russian Doll", Netflix.

12.  Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series:  Who will win:  Henry Winkler for "Barry", HBO.  Who should win:  Alan Arkin for "The Kominsky Method", Netflix.

13.  Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series:  Who will win:  Alex Borstein for "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", Amazon.  Who should win:  Anna Chlumsky for "Veep", HBO.

14.  Best Reality Competition:  Who will win:  "RuPaul's Drag Race", VH1.  Who should win:  "Top Chef", Bravo.

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
who
will
should
Win
Emmy
Courtney & Company