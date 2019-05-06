What Would You Do For Perfect Sleep?

So, what would you do for a year of PERFECT sleep?

May 6, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

A new survey asked people what they'd do for a YEAR of perfect sleep.  And some of us are ready to do some pretty extreme stuff.

Here are the top 10 answers...

1.  Give up alcohol, 34%.

2.  Give up reality TV, 33%.

3.  Shave their head, 26%.

4.  Give up social media, 26%.

5.  Pay $2,000, 24%.

6.  Only shower once a week, 22%.

7.  Give up sex for the year, 21%.

8.  Give up hair removal, 18%.

9.  Give up their cell phone, 18%.

10.  Go to jail for a week, 14%. 

