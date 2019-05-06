What Would You Do For Perfect Sleep?

A new survey asked people what they'd do for a YEAR of perfect sleep. And some of us are ready to do some pretty extreme stuff.

Here are the top 10 answers...

1. Give up alcohol, 34%.

2. Give up reality TV, 33%.

3. Shave their head, 26%.

4. Give up social media, 26%.

5. Pay $2,000, 24%.

6. Only shower once a week, 22%.

7. Give up sex for the year, 21%.

8. Give up hair removal, 18%.

9. Give up their cell phone, 18%.

10. Go to jail for a week, 14%.

Click Here to see more.