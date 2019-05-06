What Would You Do For Perfect Sleep?
So, what would you do for a year of PERFECT sleep?
A new survey asked people what they'd do for a YEAR of perfect sleep. And some of us are ready to do some pretty extreme stuff.
Here are the top 10 answers...
1. Give up alcohol, 34%.
2. Give up reality TV, 33%.
3. Shave their head, 26%.
4. Give up social media, 26%.
5. Pay $2,000, 24%.
6. Only shower once a week, 22%.
7. Give up sex for the year, 21%.
8. Give up hair removal, 18%.
9. Give up their cell phone, 18%.
10. Go to jail for a week, 14%.
