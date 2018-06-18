What Wine Makes You Happier?
Will drinking RED or WHITE wine make you happier?
June 18, 2018
According to a new study out of Spain, people are HAPPIER when they drink WHITE wine, and they're more likely to feel aggressive or guilty when they drink RED.
And the researchers found that women seemed to realize that difference, so they gravitated toward white wines so they could feel happier. Men either didn't realize what was happening or didn't care, because they kept going for reds.
