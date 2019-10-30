What To Expect From HBO Max

HBO has officially unveiled its plan for its upcoming streaming service, HBO Max. It'll premiere in May, and cost $14.99 a month which is the same as the current cost of HBO. Existing HBO customers will get it for free.

They also announced that HBO Max will be the streaming home of "South Park", but that definitely didn't come cheap. According to "Variety", the deal was worth between $500 million and $550 million.

HBO Max previously acquired "Friends" for around $425 million, and "The Big Bang Theory" for anywhere from $600 million to "billions of dollars." It'll also have "Sesame Street" and "Looney Tunes".

The service will also exclusively stream "Rick and Morty", "Aqua Teen Hunger Force", "Robot Chicken", "The O.C.", "The West Wing", and most importantly, "The Bachelor"!

It'll also feature: Five stand-up comedy specials from Conan O'Brien. Plus, "Raised by Wolves", a serialized sci-fi series from director Ridley Scott, and a series called "Jellystone" featuring classic Hanna-Barbera characters.

