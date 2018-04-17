What To Eat On A Date To Be More Attractive

According to a new study out of St. Cloud State University in Minnesota, when a woman orders spicy food on a date, it makes her see the guy she's with as about 28% more attractive.

Ordering something sweet has the OPPOSITE effect, and makes the guy less attractive.

Why? The researchers think it's because the words we use to describe spicy foods are SEXIER words . . . like "hot" and "intense." And then we start associating those words with the person we're with.

The researchers didn't test the effect of spicy foods on how men felt on dates, but if their theory is right, you'd think they'd lead to the same positive feelings.

