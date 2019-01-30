What Americans Are Willing To Pay For A Streaming Service

You probably know that Netflix just raised its prices, making its three plans $9, $13, and $16 a month.  But was that a smart move?  What are Americans willing to pay for their streaming services?

Well, according to a new poll by the "Hollywood Reporter", Netflix is pushing its luck.  Because consumers say the acceptable rate for unlimited TV and movies with NO ADS is $10 to $16.

If you throw in advertisements it drops to $8 to $12 a month.  That's also what consumers would pay for a service that offers only unlimited TV.  And for only unlimited movies, it's $8 to $13.

