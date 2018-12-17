The Weirdest Things Found In A Man's Bathroom

What's the WEIRDEST thing you've seen in a man's bathroom?

December 17, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Shoeke27/Dreamstime.com)

Single men are not known for having nice bathrooms or even clean bathrooms.

And there's a Twitter thread going on right now where women are taking it to the next level and talking about the WEIRDEST thing they've seen in a guy's bathroom. 

Here are some of the best ones...

1.  A skeleton wearing a t-shirt

2.  A drawer full of shaved body hair. 

3.  A full barbecue grill in the shower.

4.  A turtle living in the bathtub.

5.  A toilet plunger with a "Star Wars" light saber as the handle.

6.  A toilet paper roll holder that's just a bungee cord.

7.  A hole in the wall that was being used as a shelf.

8.  A stick of butter with one bite missing. 

