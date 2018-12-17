The Weirdest Things Found In A Man's Bathroom
What's the WEIRDEST thing you've seen in a man's bathroom?
December 17, 2018
Single men are not known for having nice bathrooms or even clean bathrooms.
And there's a Twitter thread going on right now where women are taking it to the next level and talking about the WEIRDEST thing they've seen in a guy's bathroom.
Here are some of the best ones...
1. A skeleton wearing a t-shirt
2. A drawer full of shaved body hair.
3. A full barbecue grill in the shower.
4. A turtle living in the bathtub.
5. A toilet plunger with a "Star Wars" light saber as the handle.
6. A toilet paper roll holder that's just a bungee cord.
7. A hole in the wall that was being used as a shelf.
8. A stick of butter with one bite missing.
