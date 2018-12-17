The Weirdest Things Found In A Man's Bathroom

Single men are not known for having nice bathrooms or even clean bathrooms.

And there's a Twitter thread going on right now where women are taking it to the next level and talking about the WEIRDEST thing they've seen in a guy's bathroom.

Here are some of the best ones...

1. A skeleton wearing a t-shirt

2. A drawer full of shaved body hair.

3. A full barbecue grill in the shower.

4. A turtle living in the bathtub.

5. A toilet plunger with a "Star Wars" light saber as the handle.

6. A toilet paper roll holder that's just a bungee cord.

7. A hole in the wall that was being used as a shelf.

8. A stick of butter with one bite missing.

