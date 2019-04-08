The Weirdest Names Of 2018

The website NameOfTheYear.com just released its annual March Madness-style bracket featuring the STRANGEST NAMES that have been in the news this past year.

Most of them are real names, and a few are people who've changed their name. The winner is usually announced around May 1st. Here are some of our favorites from this year's pool . . .

Kermit Sprinkles . . . Ionosphere Torres . . . Pretzel Monteclaro . . . Manchester United MacGyver . . . Tushna Commissariat . . . Eriberto Pop Can . . . Shaky Sherpa . . . Dr. Trentington Outhouse . . . Syncere Friends . . . Surrender Nada . . .

Apollokreed Gardner . . . Dr. Trent Artichoker . . . Storm Duck . . . Alpha Omega Nickelberry the Third . . . Pope Thrower . . . Cory Phast Lane . . . Candy Button Disco . . . and Ecclesiastical Denzel Washington.

Click Here to see more.