Weird Things People Have Actually Found In Thrift Stores

Buzzfeed found some of the WEIRDEST things that people have found in thrift stores around the country. Here's some of our favorites...

- A complete collection of decapitated doll heads

- The board game "Don't Upset Me"

- Justin Timberlake marionette

- A "shells playing poker" diorama

- A clock that looks like it was made from VOMIT

- A doll of Dennis Rodman in a wedding dress

And a "We aim to please, you AIM too please" toilet seat cover

