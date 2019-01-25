Weird Things To Make You Less Stressed

Here are five weird things that can make you feel less stressed...

1. Washing the dishes. A 2014 study found that people who practiced being mindful while washing dishes . . . like by smelling the soap and feeling the water temperature . . . felt more inspired and less nervous after they were done.

2. De-cluttering your home. Research suggests that having a cluttered house can cause increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol throughout the day.

3. Sniffing your partner's laundry. A study last year in the "Journal of Personality and Social Psychology" found that just smelling your significant other's clothes can make you feel calmer.

4. Exercising in a group. According to a study in the "Journal of the American Osteopathic Association", exercising with a group reduced stress about 25% better than working out alone.

5. Dwelling on your failures. In a study last year, researchers found that writing about previous failures helped people to be less stressed when they encountered another difficult situation later on.

