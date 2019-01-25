Weird Things To Make You Less Stressed

Here are a few WEIRD things to make you less stressed.

January 25, 2019
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Anyaberkut/Dreamstime.com)

Here are five weird things that can make you feel less stressed...

1.  Washing the dishes.  A 2014 study found that people who practiced being mindful while washing dishes . . . like by smelling the soap and feeling the water temperature . . . felt more inspired and less nervous after they were done.

2.  De-cluttering your home.  Research suggests that having a cluttered house can cause increased levels of the stress hormone cortisol throughout the day.

3.  Sniffing your partner's laundry.  A study last year in the "Journal of Personality and Social Psychology" found that just smelling your significant other's clothes can make you feel calmer.

4.  Exercising in a group.  According to a study in the "Journal of the American Osteopathic Association", exercising with a group reduced stress about 25% better than working out alone.

5.  Dwelling on your failures.  In a study last year, researchers found that writing about previous failures helped people to be less stressed when they encountered another difficult situation later on.

