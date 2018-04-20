Website Trust
Do you TRUST websites that end in ".net," ".info," and ".biz"?
April 20, 2018
About 2,000 people were asked if they trust websites with different extensions like ".net" and ".biz." (They're actually called TLDs, not extensions. It stands for "top-level domain.")
Only 2 to 3% of people said they don't trust ".com", ".gov", and ".org" websites.
1. 14% of us don't trust websites that end in ".net".
2. 23% don't trust sites that end in ".info".
3. 28% don't trust sites that end in ".co".
4. 32% don't trust ".tv" websites.
5. 42% don't trust sites that end in ".io". (It's the country code for the British Indian Ocean Territory, and it's popular with startups.)
6. 44% don't trust sites that end in ".biz".
7. 44% don't trust websites that end in ".mobi", which stands for mobile.
