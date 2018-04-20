Website Trust

About 2,000 people were asked if they trust websites with different extensions like ".net" and ".biz." (They're actually called TLDs, not extensions. It stands for "top-level domain.")

Only 2 to 3% of people said they don't trust ".com", ".gov", and ".org" websites.

1. 14% of us don't trust websites that end in ".net".

2. 23% don't trust sites that end in ".info".

3. 28% don't trust sites that end in ".co".

4. 32% don't trust ".tv" websites.

5. 42% don't trust sites that end in ".io". (It's the country code for the British Indian Ocean Territory, and it's popular with startups.)

6. 44% don't trust sites that end in ".biz".

7. 44% don't trust websites that end in ".mobi", which stands for mobile.

Click Here to see more.