(Dreamstime)

Website Trust

Do you TRUST websites that end in ".net," ".info," and ".biz"?

April 20, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum
Categories: 
Features

About 2,000 people were asked if they trust websites with different extensions like ".net" and ".biz."  (They're actually called TLDs, not extensions.  It stands for "top-level domain.")

Only 2 to 3% of people said they don't trust ".com", ".gov", and ".org" websites.

1.  14% of us don't trust websites that end in ".net".

2.  23% don't trust sites that end in ".info".

3.  28% don't trust sites that end in ".co".

4.  32% don't trust ".tv" websites.

5.  42% don't trust sites that end in ".io".  (It's the country code for the British Indian Ocean Territory, and it's popular with startups.)

6.  44% don't trust sites that end in ".biz".

7.  44% don't trust websites that end in ".mobi", which stands for mobile. 

Click Here to see more.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
website
trust
READ MORE READ LESS