"Forbes" just put out a list of the American celebrities with the most money in the bank, and here's the Top Five:

1. George Lucas, $5.4 billion

2. Steven Spielberg, $3.7 billion

3. Oprah, $2.8 billion

4. Michael Jordan, $1.7 million

5. A tie between Kylie Jenner and Jay-Z, both at $900 million

