Watch: Woman Walks Into Glass Three Times In A Row

Fool me MORE than once...

August 6, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Security cameras at a store caught a woman walking into the glass 3 TIMES trying to find the exit.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
woman
walks
into
glass
door
three
3
times
in
a row
Courtney & Company

Upcoming Events

08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
Visit Courtney & Company at The Donut Stop for the Diner and Donut Tour! The Donut Stop
10 Aug
Join Tim at Macy's Backstage Opening at West County Center! Macy's Backstage at West County Center Mall
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
14 Aug
Beale Street Concert Series with Breakdown Shakedown The Streets of St. Charles
View More Events