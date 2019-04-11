Watch: Woman Vandalizes Racy Easter Display

A woman in New Jersey didn't like her neighbor's racy Easter display featuring five scantily clad mannequins in bunny ears. So she tore it down on Tuesday and removed their heads while the local news was there. Now she might face charges.

The woman, as you can see, takes apart the entire display.



When I asked her if she was concerned about getting a fine or being arrested for destroying someone else’s property - she said “no, I think it would be worth it.” pic.twitter.com/3WKXbVXkaj — Andrew Ramos (@AndrewRamosTV) April 9, 2019