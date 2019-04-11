Watch: Woman Vandalizes Racy Easter Display

The news caught a woman vandalizing her neighbor's RACY Easter display.

April 11, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Getty Images)

A woman in New Jersey didn't like her neighbor's racy Easter display featuring five scantily clad mannequins in bunny ears.  So she tore it down on Tuesday and removed their heads while the local news was there.  Now she might face charges.

