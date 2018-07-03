Watch: Woman Feeding Sharks Gets Pulled In

A woman feeding sharks gets pulled into the water by one!

July 3, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Dreamstime)

A woman in Australia was on the back of a yacht with some friends who were feeding sharks by tossing fish into the water.  But she got too close and one shark GRABBED her finger and pulled her into the water.

A guy was able to yank her back into the boat before anything serious could happen.  Surprisingly, she didn't lose the finger and ended up with only a fracture and some ligament damage.

