A 43-year-old woman in Texas celebrated her DIVORCE on Saturday night, by blowing up her wedding dress. She'd been married 14 years, and the divorce was finalized on Friday. So she threw a party for 40 guests at her dad's farm, rigged the dress with 20 pounds of explosives, and shot it with a rifle from 200 yards away.

Video of WATCH: Woman blows up wedding dress after divorce is finalized