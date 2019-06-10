Watch: Winners Of The 2019 Tony Awards

Here are the big WINNERS of last night's Tony Awards...

Best Play - The Ferryman

Best Musical - Hadestown

Best Revival Of A Play - The Boys In The Band

Best Revival Of A Musical - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Best Book Of A Musical - Tootsie

Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre - Hadestown

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play - Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play - Bryan Cranston, Network

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical - Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical - Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Direction Of A Play - Sam Mendes, The Ferryman

Best Direction Of A Musical - Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

And here's host James Corden's opening to the show last night...