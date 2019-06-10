Watch: Winners Of The 2019 Tony Awards

Here are the WINNERS from last night's Tony Awards.

June 10, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Here are the big WINNERS of last night's Tony Awards...

Best Play - The Ferryman

Best Musical - Hadestown

Best Revival Of A Play - The Boys In The Band

Best Revival Of A Musical - Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma!

Best Book Of A Musical - Tootsie

Best Original Score (Music And/Or Lyrics) Written For The Theatre - Hadestown

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Play - Elaine May, The Waverly Gallery

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Play - Bryan Cranston, Network

Best Performance By An Actress In A Leading Role In A Musical - Stephanie J. Block, The Cher Show 

Best Performance By An Actor In A Leading Role In A Musical - Santino Fontana, Tootsie

Best Direction Of A Play - Sam Mendes, The Ferryman 

Best Direction Of A Musical - Rachel Chavkin, Hadestown

Click Here to see more.

And here's host James Corden's opening to the show last night...

Tags: 
Y98
2019
Tony Awards
Courtney & Company
winners