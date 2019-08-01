Watch: Will Smith/Jada Pinkett Smith Face Swap
Enjoy Will Smith swapping his face with his wife Jada.
August 1, 2019
Categories:
Will Smith recently posted a HILARIOUS video on Instagram with HIS face swapped onto his wife Jada's head.
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
02 Aug
03 Aug
Jill Devine at EPC's Back to School Sale! EPC Computers
08 Aug
Florida Georgia Line at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guests Dan & Shay Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
09 Aug
11 Aug
Pentatonix: The World Tour with special guest Rachel Platten Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre