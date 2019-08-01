Watch: Will Smith/Jada Pinkett Smith Face Swap

Enjoy Will Smith swapping his face with his wife Jada.

August 1, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Will Smith recently posted a HILARIOUS video on Instagram with HIS face swapped onto his wife Jada's head.

