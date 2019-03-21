Watch: Washington Wizards Senior Dance Team

The Washington Wizards' dance team doesn't see AGE.

March 21, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

Enjoy the SENIOR dance team for the Washington Wizards.

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Video
watch
Washington wizards
senior
dance
Team