Watch: Wall Climbing Scott Eastwood
...And he does it SHIRTLESS.
July 18, 2019
Categories:
Enjoy some SHIRTLESS wall climbing with Scott Eastwood.
Free solo. Have you seen it yet? Some of my better work. #dead #summerworkout
A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on
