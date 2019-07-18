Watch: Wall Climbing Scott Eastwood

...And he does it SHIRTLESS.

July 18, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show

Enjoy some SHIRTLESS wall climbing with Scott Eastwood.

Free solo. Have you seen it yet? Some of my better work. #dead #summerworkout

A post shared by Scott Eastwood (@scotteastwood) on

Tags: 
wall
climbing
Video
Scott Eastwood
watch
shirtless
Y98
Courtney & Company