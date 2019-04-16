Watch: Twins Fight In Womb

Are these identical twins FIGHTING in their mother's womb?

April 16, 2019
This video went viral in China last year, but it's everywhere now.  It's an ultrasound scan of identical twin girls who are only four months along, and it looks like they're fighting each other.  They appear to be kicking and even punching. 

.

