Watch: Thomas Rhett Accepts Hoda Kotb's "Dance Or Donate" Challenge

Thomas Rhett accepted Hoda Kotb's Dance or Donate Challenge by getting his groove on in front of 20,000 fans at his show in Pittsburgh. And he challenged Bruno Mars, Charlie Puth, and Luke Combs to do the same.

Shout out to @hodakotb & @todayshow for nominating me for the #danceordonate challenge. We donated and last night we danced with 20,000 in Pittsburgh to raise awareness for @unitedcancerfront ---- throwing this one to @brunomars, @charlieputh, & @lukecombs. Visit danceordonate.org to learn more and swipe to see the moves ----