Tara Reid gave a weird interview promoting the new "Sharknado" movie, where she was slurring her words and squinting for some reason. She later dropped out of another promo, because of "back pain."

.@TaraReid joins us ahead of the latest entry into the Sharknado series. #9Today pic.twitter.com/eZcJdPkDF4 — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) August 16, 2018