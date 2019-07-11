Watch: St. Louis Blues Win ESPY Award For Best Comeback
When you go from worst in the NHL to winning the Stanley Cup, it only seems fitting to win BEST COMEBACK.
The St. Louis Blues won Best Comeback at last night's ESPN ESPY Awards. They went from last in the league in early January to winning the franchise's first championship in their 52-year history last month.
They even gave superfan Laila Anderson a shout-out.
The St. Louis Blues gave their superfan Laila Anderson, who is battling a life-threatening autoimmune disease, a shoutout at the #ESPYS ❤️ pic.twitter.com/4JFObJ7Dir— espnW (@espnW) July 11, 2019