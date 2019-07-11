Watch: St. Louis Blues Win ESPY Award For Best Comeback

When you go from worst in the NHL to winning the Stanley Cup, it only seems fitting to win BEST COMEBACK.

July 11, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

The St. Louis Blues won Best Comeback at last night's ESPN ESPY Awards.  They went from last in the league in early January to winning the franchise's first championship in their 52-year history last month.

They even gave superfan Laila Anderson a shout-out.

Tags: 
Y98
watch
Video
St. Louis Blues
Win
Best
comeback
espn
ESPY
awards
Courtney & Company