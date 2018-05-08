Watch: Sports Announcer Sprayed By Sprinklers

A sports announcer is sprayed by sprinklers but keeps going.

Sports announcer Michael Buffer was on the field reading the lineups before a soccer match in England when the lawn sprinklers came on and sprayed him.  But he's such a pro that he kept going and finished the job.

