Watch: Sports Announcer Sprayed By Sprinklers
A sports announcer is sprayed by sprinklers but keeps going.
May 8, 2018
Sports announcer Michael Buffer was on the field reading the lineups before a soccer match in England when the lawn sprinklers came on and sprayed him. But he's such a pro that he kept going and finished the job.
Boxing announcer Michael Buffer got DRENCHED by the sprinklers at Stamford Bridge yesterday --— Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) May 7, 2018
Carried on like a true professional! -- pic.twitter.com/uMkQWs8qHN