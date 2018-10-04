Watch: Soccer Player Drinks Fan's Tossed Beer

A fan tosses a beer at a soccer player, and he drinks it!

October 4, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Dreamstime.com)

A Swedish soccer player was running on the field and celebrating his 30-yard goal when a fan threw a cup of beer in his direction.  He caught it, and then chugged the rest of the beer without breaking stride.

