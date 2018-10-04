Watch: Soccer Player Drinks Fan's Tossed Beer

A Swedish soccer player was running on the field and celebrating his 30-yard goal when a fan threw a cup of beer in his direction. He caught it, and then chugged the rest of the beer without breaking stride.

Kennedy sätter alltså en frispark i krysset från 29 meter och fångar sedan en inkastad ölmugg i farten och tar en segerklunk. Proffs. pic.twitter.com/fECVVj4Y4T — Mikael Kudrén (@kudden) October 1, 2018