Watch: Sigourney Weaver Surprises High School "Alien" Cast

Remember that New Jersey high school that put on a production of "Alien"? Well, Sigourney Weaver surprised the cast before an encore performance over the weekend.

<blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-lang="en"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Sigourney Weaver visiting the NBHS cast and crew at their encore performance of Alien after national media recognition was unbelievable!! <a href="https://y98.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/hashtag/alien?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/hashtag/alien?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#alien</a> <a href="https://y98.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alien40th?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/hashtag/Alien40th?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Alien40th</a> <a href="https://y98.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://t.co/2UXL0v1H3X">https://t.co/2UXL0v1H3X">pic.twitter.com/2UXL0v1H3X</a></p>— Nicholas J. Sacco (@NicholasJSacco) <a href="https://y98.radio.com/%3Ca%20href%3D"https://twitter.com/NicholasJSacco/status/1121950675758460928?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">https://twitter.com/NicholasJSacco/status/1121950675758460928?ref_src=tw...">April 27, 2019</a></blockquote>

