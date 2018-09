Serena Williams had some major beef with the umpire officiating the U.S. Open final on Saturday. He called three violations against her, and she was fined $17,000. Serena says he was being unfair to her, and male tennis players have done much worse. She ended up losing the match.

Video of 2018 US Open Highlights: Serena Williams' dispute overshadows Naomi Osaka's final win | ESPN