Watch: Secret Advocates Equal Pay For U.S. Women's Soccer Team
Secret deodorant donated $529,000 to the U.S. Women's Soccer Team to promote EQUAL PAY.
There's been a lot of talk about equal pay in soccer in the wake of the Women's World Cup, and Procter & Gamble is jumping into the fray, because their Secret brand deodorant is a sponsor of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.
Procter & Gamble is donating $529,000 to help close the pay gap, which breaks down to $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team.
Equal Work. Equal Sweat. Equal Pay. As a brand for women run by women, Secret wholeheartedly believes women should not have to sweat being paid fairly. We have supported this history-making team all year long, and we are focused on driving advocacy and action for systemic change. Today, this change begins with us doing our part to help close the gender pay gap with a contribution of more than one-half million dollars – $529,000 to be exact – to the U.S. Women’s National Team Players Association. This figure is inspired by the strong women of the @uswnt and is the equivalent of $23,000 for each of the 23 players. As a partner of U.S. Soccer, we recognize this is a multi-layered issue, and we look forward to working with the USSF and the @uswntplayers to help recognize that equal work and equal sweat deserve equal pay for all. #WeSeeEqual #EqualPay #PayThem #USWNT #USWNTPA #DontSweatFairPay #ASNS
Secret has also released several ads promoting equal pay for women including one with women's soccer star Alex Morgan earlier this year.