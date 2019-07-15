Watch: Secret Advocates Equal Pay For U.S. Women's Soccer Team

There's been a lot of talk about equal pay in soccer in the wake of the Women's World Cup, and Procter & Gamble is jumping into the fray, because their Secret brand deodorant is a sponsor of the U.S. Women's National Soccer Team.

Procter & Gamble is donating $529,000 to help close the pay gap, which breaks down to $23,000 for each of the 23 players on the U.S. team.

Secret has also released several ads promoting equal pay for women including one with women's soccer star Alex Morgan earlier this year.