Watch: Santa Falls Off A Boat

It's summer in South Africa, but it's also the Christmas season. A first responder dressed as Santa was on the front of a Coast Guard-type boat heading to a beach to pass out presents to kids. Three other first responders are also on the boat.

When it's time to jump off, Santa's feet get tangled and he falls head first into the water. He gets back on his feet right away to show he's okay, and one of the other responders helps rearrange his costume so he can do his Santa duties.