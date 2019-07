Reality shows have increasingly been "recycling" contestants from previous reality competition shows, and they don't always acknowledge it.

For example, twin brothers Trent and Colton Edwards showed up on "So You Think You Can Dance" this season after previously appearing on "America's Got Talent".

Video of Colton & Trent Edwards Perform To "Ten Miles High" | Season 16 Ep. 4 | SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE