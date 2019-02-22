Watch: "Poms" Movie Trailer

Check out the trailer for the new Diane Keaton comedy "Poms".

February 22, 2019
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Anton Starikov/Dreamstime.com)

Categories: 
Features
Morning Show
Viral Videos

DIANE KEATON starts a cheerleading team at her retirement community in "Poms". 

Tags: 
Y98
Courtney & Company
Video
Poms
Movie
trailer
watch
Diane Keaton