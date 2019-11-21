Watch: Plane Window Shade Battle
Two passengers battle over the window shade on a plane.
A video has gone viral of two passengers on a flight having an epic battle over the window shade. The guy filming it is in the row BEHIND the shade and he keeps reaching forward and closing it. Yes, even though it's not in his row.
The opening and closing goes on for over two minutes and the video ends before anything is settled.
All windows were to be open for descent per this airline request, hence why dude in back had his open; not fake. --These. Are. Grown. Men. ✈️----------♀️ • • • #passengershaming #windowwars #instagramaviation #comeflywithme #airlinelife #window #airplaneetiquette #frequentflyer #crewlife #plane #aviation #cabincrew #avgeek #cabincrewlife #flightattendant #flightattendantlife #stewardess #flightattendantproblems #travel #flightattendants #instapassport #aviationgeek #FAlife #airtravel #travelgram #traveltips #pilotlife #frequentflier