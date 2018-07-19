Watch: Phil Mickelson's Flop Shot Skills

Phil Mickelson hits a ball over some guy's head from just two feet away!

July 19, 2018
Courtney Landrum
Courtney Landrum

(Photo by Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Phil Mickelson is known for his skills at the flop shot.  That's where you use a wedge to hit the ball almost straight up on a steep trajectory so it lands a few feet away.

Phil showed off that talent during a break at the British Open on Tuesday.  He had a guy stand two feet in front of him, and then he took a full swing at a ball in the grass.  It went up and over the guy's head, landing right behind him.

