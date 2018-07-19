Watch: Phil Mickelson's Flop Shot Skills
Phil Mickelson hits a ball over some guy's head from just two feet away!
July 19, 2018
Phil Mickelson is known for his skills at the flop shot. That's where you use a wedge to hit the ball almost straight up on a steep trajectory so it lands a few feet away.
Phil showed off that talent during a break at the British Open on Tuesday. He had a guy stand two feet in front of him, and then he took a full swing at a ball in the grass. It went up and over the guy's head, landing right behind him.
Retweet if you’d let Phil flop it over you from a tight lie two feet in front of tour face --— Callaway Golf (@CallawayGolf) July 17, 2018
(--: @goodwalkspoiled) pic.twitter.com/7EYK3uHORa