Watch: Phil Mickelson's Flop Shot Skills

Phil Mickelson is known for his skills at the flop shot. That's where you use a wedge to hit the ball almost straight up on a steep trajectory so it lands a few feet away.

Phil showed off that talent during a break at the British Open on Tuesday. He had a guy stand two feet in front of him, and then he took a full swing at a ball in the grass. It went up and over the guy's head, landing right behind him.