Watch: Phil Mickelson Wins $9 Million Showdown Against Tiger Woods

Phil Mickelson edged Tiger Woods in their $9 million showdown on Friday, but it took four playoff holes to be decided. A technical glitch ended up causing it to be streamed for free online, so cable companies are refunding $19.99 to the people who paid to see it on pay-per-view.

